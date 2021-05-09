Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $322.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.17 and its 200-day moving average is $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

