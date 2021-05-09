Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,461 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $392,160.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $1,586,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,824,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,068 shares of company stock worth $25,045,262. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

