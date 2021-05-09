Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

