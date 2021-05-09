ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $20,190.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00248026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $703.37 or 0.01225644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00786051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,447.36 or 1.00103914 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,419,109 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

