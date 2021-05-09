Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.08.

ZBH opened at $172.49 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

