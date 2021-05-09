Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $171.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

