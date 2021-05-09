ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $92,811.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00250587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.76 or 0.01224126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00031250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.39 or 0.00788011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,362.36 or 0.99919084 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

