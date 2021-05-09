ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits Market Cap of $479,791.43

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $479,791.43 and $5,016.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.44 or 0.00799322 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,188,021,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,088,497,299 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

