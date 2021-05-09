Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $415,765.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

