$0.03 EPS Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $3.18. 910,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,268. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,956 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 1,038,060 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $7,518,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

