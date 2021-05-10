$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The Manitowoc posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

MTW opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

