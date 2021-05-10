-$0.13 EPS Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth $6,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Global by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $7,710,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Beam Global by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Global by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $31.12 on Friday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.13 million and a P/E ratio of -39.39.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

