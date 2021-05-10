-$0.13 EPS Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,569 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USWS opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.