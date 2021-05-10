$0.16 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.73. 1,983,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.50, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,802 shares of company stock worth $1,797,040. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

