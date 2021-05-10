-$0.17 EPS Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 627,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 151,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,245. The stock has a market cap of $211.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

