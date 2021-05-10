-$0.29 EPS Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.31). Agenus reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,403. The stock has a market cap of $682.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 306,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

