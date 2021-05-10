$0.29 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.34. Monro reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monro.

MNRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

MNRO traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,915. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

