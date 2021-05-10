$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.24. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.