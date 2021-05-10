$0.38 EPS Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Shares of BRP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. 410,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

