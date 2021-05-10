$0.38 EPS Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 65,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,820. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,028,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 501,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 389,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

