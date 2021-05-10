$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,808 shares of company stock worth $322,382 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 62.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 362,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 117.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 314,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

