$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $120,061,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 184.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

