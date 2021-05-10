$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. APA reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 171.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.12.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.