-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WVE. Truist cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $303.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

