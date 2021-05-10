-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WVE. Truist cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $303.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.35.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.