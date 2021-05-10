$0.63 EPS Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Inter Parfums reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPAR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $74.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

