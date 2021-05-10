-$0.71 EPS Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.77). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a PE ratio of -124.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

