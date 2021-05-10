$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.33 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Xylem by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Xylem by 1,020.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 37,997 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Xylem by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Xylem by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.34. 766,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65. Xylem has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

