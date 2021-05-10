$102.98 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce $102.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. fuboTV posted sales of $7.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,310.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $472.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.03 million to $480.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $749.74 million, with estimates ranging from $697.67 million to $773.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $3,857,000. Sib LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $14,619,000.

fuboTV stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

