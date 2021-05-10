$109.35 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce $109.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $73.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $462.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $12,155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $5,110,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $4,298,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 65,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,107. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.65 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

