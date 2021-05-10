$118.93 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report sales of $118.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.15 million to $121.70 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $119.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $510.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $530.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $678.79 million, with estimates ranging from $666.88 million to $690.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

INDB stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.99. 228,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

