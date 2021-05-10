12,000 Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Purchased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VNDA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,446. The company has a market capitalization of $990.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. Research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VNDA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

