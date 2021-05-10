$137.17 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post sales of $137.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.28 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $105.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $610.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.96 million to $628.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $930.62 million, with estimates ranging from $927.77 million to $933.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 280,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

