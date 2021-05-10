15,026 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,026 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 11,734.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $8,027,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.