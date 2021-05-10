15,063 Shares in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 68,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of FDVV opened at $37.92 on Monday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05.

