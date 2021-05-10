$152.08 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce sales of $152.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.10 million and the highest is $153.10 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $153.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $611.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $607.30 million to $614.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $632.70 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $640.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 2,405,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

