15,726 Shares in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Angion Biomedica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,075 shares of company stock worth $6,533,093 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angion Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of ANGN stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.72. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

