$16.56 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post $16.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.84 million to $17.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $94.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $97.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.27 million, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $143.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $546,618.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,005,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after buying an additional 342,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 771,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 39.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,416,000 after acquiring an additional 306,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. 826,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,618. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

