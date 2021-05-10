$19.18 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post sales of $19.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.83 million and the lowest is $14.80 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $79.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $91.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $149.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. 573,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,462,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

