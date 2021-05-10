1,991 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $488.58 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $215.52 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

