23,776 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.0% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $92.90 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.73.

