275 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.6% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $873.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $877.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $788.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $722.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

