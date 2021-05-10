$276.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to report $276.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.66 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $233.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Cardtronics news, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $74,035.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardtronics by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 83,749 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the first quarter worth about $13,453,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. 1,065,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

