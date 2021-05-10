28,800 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,536,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,883 shares of company stock worth $8,187,482. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.90. 55 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,102. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.