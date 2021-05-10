2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 2U by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in 2U by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $37.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.10. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

