$3.02 EPS Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.29. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $14.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.13 to $16.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $255.06 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

