3,710 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,710 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Autodesk comprises 3.3% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $285.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

