3,784 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.92 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74.

