$41.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce sales of $41.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.86 million to $41.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $37.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $168.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.37 million to $168.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $175.10 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $177.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:CATC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.78. 5,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $603.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 196,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

