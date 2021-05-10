537 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 537 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total transaction of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $383.94 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

