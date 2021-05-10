55I LLC Purchases 106,363 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,363 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.2% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.76. 113,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,567. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

